Planet Sherb
Planet Sherb
PlS
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Happy
Diesel
Orange
Citrus
Planet Sherb effects are mostly calming.
Planet Sherb is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Planet Sherb is a cross of the strains Sunset Sherb x Falcon-9. Planet Sherb is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Planet Sherb is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Planet SherbOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Planet Sherb strain effects
Planet Sherb strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Planet Sherb products near you
Similar to Planet Sherb near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Planet Sherb strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
2........g
April 12, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
R........5
July 14, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed