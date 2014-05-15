ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Saturn OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Saturn OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.4 43 reviews

Saturn OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Saturn OG

Saturn OG is a hybrid strain with mysterious beginnings, but its earthy citrus and diesel flavors confirms its close relationship to OG Kush. Its undocumented origins result in this strain being labeled as indica, sativa, and everything in between, but its effects are most commonly described as hybrid-like in its balanced calm and moderate cerebral effects. Saturn OG’s forest green buds are lit by a constellation of crystal trichomes, and this OG Kush relative is often lumped into a “planetary strain” series that includes Earth OG and Jupiter OG. The psychoactive onset of Saturn OG begins with an intense burst of euphoria that fades to smooth relaxation perfect for relieving stress and muscle tension. 

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 250 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 64%
Euphoric 61%
Uplifted 48%
Sleepy 41%
Stress 38%
Depression 35%
Insomnia 32%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

write a review

Find Saturn OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Saturn OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Saturn OG
Strain child
Galactica OG
child

Products with Saturn OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Saturn OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie
New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie

Most popular in