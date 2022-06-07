Buy Area 41 weed near you
Lemon Fuel OG and Gelato 41 combine in Area 41, a staple weed strain from Alien Labs. Fuel and creamy berry terpenes stain the palate with flavors of lemon and earth. The effect? Lovely, high-THC hybrid vibes from Area 41 for a workday afternoon into night, or a weekend day spent all turnt up. Reviewers report getting chatty and aroused as Area 41 cannabis zapped their pain and stress.
