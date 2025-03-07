Plasma Gas
Plasma Gas
PlG
Hybrid
Happy
Talkative
Focused
Diesel
Earthy
Flowery
Plasma Gas effects are mostly calming.
Plasma Gas is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Plasma Gas is a cross of the strains KushCo OG x Falcon-9. Plasma Gas is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Plasma Gas is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Plasma Gas strain effects
Plasma Gas strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Plasma Gas strain reviews(2)
l........a
March 7, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
J........3
May 10, 2025
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative