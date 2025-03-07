I scooped this Plasma Gas up from Goat West Hollywood. Grown by No Till Kings, I was expecting a top shelf flower considering their reputation. Upon cracking the jar I was a little bit let down by the nose on her. Not as gassy as I would’ve liked and not as loud as I would’ve liked. When I ground her down though the gassy notes did come out more. Some earthy floral notes were there as well. Gorgeous, dark purple nugs, but it was a little dry for my liking. The effects were a heavy narcotic in the couch, vibe, strong, and heavy. This flower will put you in your seat if you play with her. perfect for the evening before bed or just chilling at home. I was disappointed with some of the aesthetics like the nose and the dryness, but overall, it was a strong dank flower that did her job.