HybridTHC 22%CBD

Pound Town

Pound Town is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fuel and Caramel Apple. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Pound Town is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, the average price of Pound Town typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pound Town’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pound Town, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight