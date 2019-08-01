Coming from Sin City Seeds, Powernap is a cross between two of their signature strains: Blue Power and White Nightmare. The cross results in a high potency strain with a tasty fruity terpene profile. Powernap brings forward lemon and berry notes alongside a baseline kush aroma. Producing heavy effects, Powernap may force you into an unexpected slumber for hours.
