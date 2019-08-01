ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Sin City Seeds, Powernap is a cross between two of their signature strains: Blue Power and White Nightmare. The cross results in a high potency strain with a tasty fruity terpene profile. Powernap brings forward lemon and berry notes alongside a baseline kush aroma. Producing heavy effects, Powernap may force you into an unexpected slumber for hours. 

 

Really take the name seriously I smoked a cigarette size blunt and within a 10 minute period after I fell asleep so smoke at night or whatever
Great taste ; Name speaks for itself
Honestly one of the BEST strains I’ve ever smoked! I really had strong uplifting feeling come over my body, but then after 40 minutes or so, I started to get sleepy and crashed! I think it’s best to take in the evening.
