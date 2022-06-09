Buy Prayer Pupil weed near you
Prayer Pupil effects are mostly calming.
Prayer Pupil potency is higher THC than average.
Prayer Pupil is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Star Pupil with Prayer Tower. The result is a strain with lineage to landrace Thai and Afghani genetics. Prayer Pupil combines the power of sativa with old-school influence to create a strain that is both modern and unique. This strain features a staggeringly high THC levels that range from 23% - 33%. The flavor of Prayer Pupil is hashy with creamy lavender undertones. Prayer Pupil is grown in California, Washington, and on the east coast.
