Professor Hinkle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Professor Hinkle.
Professor Hinkle strain effects
Professor Hinkle strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Professor Hinkle reviews
a........0
May 2, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Professor Hinkle has a nice herby tea scent also super sticky and compressed, it feels like cement when your grinding it up. Tastes exactly how it smells with a hint of a gassy diesel taste and gives off more of an uplifting feeling.