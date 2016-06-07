ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. PTSD
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of PTSD
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

PTSD

PTSD

Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms, Port Townsend Sour Diesel, a.k.a. PTSD, is a hybrid of Revival and Sour Diesel with a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio. PTSD’s buds are light green with yellow-to-orange hairs, and its pungent odor holds onto the sour diesel flavor and aroma while adding subtle hints of bubblegum. The unique high calms the racy effects of Sour Diesel, making this the perfect strain for anyone looking to relax their body and mind into a state of bliss.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find PTSD nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry PTSD nearby.

Products with PTSD

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for PTSD nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Majority of American Voters Supports Cannabis Legalization, Survey Says
Majority of American Voters Supports Cannabis Legalization, Survey Says
Try the Home Grown
Try the Home Grown
The latest in cannabis research from summer/fall 2019
The latest in cannabis research from summer/fall 2019