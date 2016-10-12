Puna Buddaz is a legendary Hawaiian landrace indica that first gained popularity in the 60’s and 70’s. This powerful psychedelic strain originated in the Puna District of The Big Island and has been cultivated on the “Red Road” in Puna for generations. Known for its off-the-charts potency and stout mold resistance, Puna Buddaz is a short plant that produces shimmering clusters of beautiful Hawaiian flowers that offer strong mental and physical effects that are not for the faint of heart.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
PuaManaOhana
JedimasterDank
ah22
Metalkid1xxx
Find Puna Buddaz nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Puna Buddaz nearby.
Products with Puna Buddaz
Hang tight. We're looking for Puna Buddaz nearby.