Punch Cake
Punch Cake effects are mostly calming.
Punch Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Punch Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and happy. Punch Cake has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Punch Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Punch Cake sensations
Punch Cake helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
