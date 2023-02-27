Punch Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Punch Mints.
Punch Mints strain effects
Punch Mints strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Punch Mints reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Punch Mints
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in