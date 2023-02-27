STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Punch Mints is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, happy, and relaxed. Punch Mints has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Punch Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
Punch Mints strain effects
Punch Mints strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
