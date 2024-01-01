Puppy Breath
aka Puppy's Breath
Puppy Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Puppy Breath is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Seeds, the average price of Puppy Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Puppy Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puppy Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
