HybridTHC 27%CBD

Puppy Breath

aka Puppy's Breath

Puppy Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Puppy Breath is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Seeds, the average price of Puppy Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Puppy Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puppy Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



