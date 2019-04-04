ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A beautiful cultivar from Bodhi Seeds, Pura Vida crosses LA Pure Kush with Appalachia. Pura Vida has bulbous light green buds with stark red pistils. The flavor profile is deep with earthy, musky, and menthol notes that float above a rich base of fuel and citrus aromas. If you need a pick me up, Pura Vida’s feel-good high will put a smile on your face even on the rainiest of days.

 

Avatar for Owen222
Member since 2019
When I smoke this strain I feel uplifted and happy. It makes you laugh allot and gets you super high 100% recommend 😂
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for ElliesBlues
Member since 2019
Wow, this strain is perfect for me. I like a good hybrid that relaxes me without making me lose energy to work all day. This does a little bit of both. As someone who uses medical cannabis to treat my anxiety and multiple types of pain, with this strain I definitely don't notice either at all! Would...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PsychoDellix
Member since 2019
met a local grower at the disc golf course. he gave me a sample, and I went from winning to losing the round after just one hit. So he told me where to pick some up. met the owner of Top Shelf on OKC and he hooked it up. smoked a bowl and needed to go sit down, Wich lead to lay down...wich lead to s...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Christianpr
Member since 2019
Well im very high like floating very comfy, kinda struggling typing...wow holy shit this is wow if you have the chance to get the hands on some pura vida dont miss it puñeta esta good.
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for BlackHogarth
Member since 2018
Pura Vida's taste and effect are very similar to Starkiller, but less extreme. It's piney as hell and pungent in the background. I was surprised by its potency. I was still feeling a little fuzzy in the morning. Overall, it doesn't stand out as unusual, but it absolutely nails all the standards. A s...
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Pura Vida

