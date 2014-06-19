ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 240 reviews

Pure Power Plant

aka PPP

CalmingEnergizing

Pure Power Plant

If you’re searching for a potent sativa, Pure Power Plant may be the strain for you. Featuring a musky, citrus smell, this strain is fairly pungent and skunk-like. Great for daytime, Pure Power Plant produces a clear-headed sensation while causing a pleasant, gentle pressure in the face and head. As this strain is not a pure sativa, however, some indica effects shine through, especially after heavy use. Too much Pure Power Plant may put you to sleep or leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is easy to grow both indoors and outdoors. Known for its high yields, PPP typically flowers in 8-10 weeks.

Effects

Happy 64%
Energetic 55%
Euphoric 53%
Creative 52%
Uplifted 51%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 30%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%

Reviews

240

Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Pure Power Plant

