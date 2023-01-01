Purple 1
aka Purple One
Purple 1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Afghani and an unknown indica strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple 1 is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple 1 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple 1’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple 1, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
