Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Purple Berry Skunk

Purple Berry Skunk

Bred by Jordan of the Islands, Purple Berry Skunk crosses a sativa-dominant Purple Skunk with a fruity Blueberry cultivar. The result is a stinky, skunky strain with dark purple buds and sweet blueberry flavor, accented with traditional skunk notes. 

Lineage

Purple Skunk
Blueberry
Purple Berry Skunk

