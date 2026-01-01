Purple Chill is an indica-leaning hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 20–26%, featuring classic purple-forward genetics associated with Purple Kush, Granddaddy Purple, and other berry-heavy indica lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a smooth aromatic profile of sweet grape, mixed berries, earthy kush, and subtle floral spice layered with hints of creamy pine and herbal funk. Likely driven by terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Purple Chill offers a flavorful smoke that balances fruity sweetness with deep earthy relaxation. Expect a calming euphoric onset that gently settles into soothing full-body effects, promoting stress relief, relaxation, and tranquil mental calm without immediately becoming overwhelming. Smooth, mellow, and deeply relaxing, Purple Chill is ideal for evening sessions, lazy weekends, or winding down into a peaceful, laid-back state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!