Purple Cookie Dough reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Cookie Dough.
Purple Cookie Dough strain effects
Purple Cookie Dough strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Purple Cookie Dough reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Cookie Dough
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in