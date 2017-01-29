Purple Cream has been a favorite of anxiety sufferers for over a decade. Great for nighttime use, this indica is mellow and calming. Purple Cream produces a moderate body-heavy sensation, relaxing your muscles and easing stress. The effects of this strain are quite sedative and can last around two hours. Like other purples, Purple Cream’s aroma is sweet, floral, and earthy.
