Indica

4.3 84 reviews

Purple Cream

Purple Cream

Purple Cream has been a favorite of anxiety sufferers for over a decade. Great for nighttime use, this indica is mellow and calming. Purple Cream produces a moderate body-heavy sensation, relaxing your muscles and easing stress. The effects of this strain are quite sedative and can last around two hours. Like other purples, Purple Cream’s aroma is sweet, floral, and earthy.

Effects

56 people reported 477 effects
Happy 51%
Relaxed 50%
Sleepy 48%
Hungry 37%
Euphoric 35%
Stress 53%
Anxiety 44%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 5%

Reviews

84

Avatar for dogzrule
Member since 2012
I love this stuff. Just found it through a local delivery service in SW Washington state (yes possession is legal here now but you still have to be medical to legally obtain it - don't say buy - buying is still illegal). I have generalized anxiety disorder. I'm naturally the kind of person that frea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepy
Avatar for ckoko1369
Member since 2014
I live in sac town and I remember when this strain started hitting dispensaries here around 2009 or so. Alot of ppl aren't sure what strains were crossed to make this beautiful plant. I have a good friend whose been growing for over 25 yrs, an old OG hippie. I wanted him to prove to me that purple c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for gigaza
Member since 2013
Purple Cream was picked by my sister and she seemed pretty excited for it for whatever her reasons were. It is a dense and floral looking strain, that is dark green and purple. The nugs are cured well and smell terrific, of dark spices and skunkiness. It smokes quickly as it is dense and brittle, an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for MrMedi
Member since 2014
This is my First encounter with the wonderful strain Purple Cream. I was a tad skeptical at first, due to the name. The buds are so aesthetically pleasing its almost unreal. Large Medium-Dense Crystal Coated Light Green and Purple Buds made up the QP I purchased. There's more purple than green. The ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
great strain, has a full rich flavor with a great buzz. great after a long day.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTalkative
