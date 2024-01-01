stock photo similar to Purple Fluff
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Purple Fluff

aka Purple Fuzz

Purple Fluff is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Qrazy Train and Locomotion. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Purple Fluff is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by AK Bean Brains, the average price of Purple Fluff typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Fluff’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Fluff, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



