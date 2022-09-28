Purple God
Purple God effects are mostly calming.
Purple God potency is higher THC than average.
Purple God is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, relaxed, and sleepy. Purple God has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple God, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple God sensations
Purple God helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
