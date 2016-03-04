ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Headband is a 50/50 hybrid strain that combines the famous Headband with an unknown “purple” hybrid, resulting in dense pink and purple flowers covered in greenish trichomes. It often produces a strong fruity aroma with just a hint of gasoline, and a similar flavor with undertones of pine. The high has been likened to that of Headband: uplifting yet relaxing with a warm, fuzzy pressure that gradually creeps from your temples across your forehead.      

Effects

27 people reported 239 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 48%
Giggly 37%
Anxiety 40%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 25%
Stress 25%
Headaches 22%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 7%
Headache 7%

Reviews

42

Avatar for SweepKing18
Member since 2018
I just smoked a bowl of some very nice Purple Headband flowers, and I am extremely impressed. This strain is totally amazing. The buds are dense & purple with pink and orange hairs. Covered in white crystals (pollen or resin). The aroma is also very nice. This is a prime example of why I love all o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NcNugget
Member since 2016
This gave me a very euphoric high, I was mellowed, but still in the mood to be active and do things. It was also straight purple so it was aesthetically pleasing. Very satisfied.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Really liked it. Tried it in the morning and experienced a relaxed energy....and everything seemed funny! My kind of weed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for phil007
Member since 2018
Really Good strain for PTSD and anxiety!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for FireMarshallBill
Member since 2016
Phenomenal balanced hybrid - I've smoked from same grower in Mendo both years now, both indoor and out. One of my favorite strains. I'm not big into floral aesthetics, but this is a gorgeous specimen with a broad display of many colors. Cerebral sativa, somewhat psychedelic, with mind body buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Headband
parent
Strain
Purple Headband

