Purple Ice Cream
Purple Ice Cream effects are mostly calming.
Purple Ice Cream potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Ice Cream is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and relaxed. Purple Ice Cream has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Ice Cream, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Ice Cream
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Ice Cream sensations
Purple Ice Cream helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Ice Cream products near you
Similar to Purple Ice Cream near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—