Purple Kush Starship
aka PK Starship
Purple Kush Starship effects are mostly calming.
Purple Kush Starship is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Kush Starship - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Purple Kush Starship strain effects
Purple Kush Starship strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
