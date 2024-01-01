HybridTHC 25%CBD 1%
Purple Lemonade Auto
Purple Lemonade Auto is an indica-dominant autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. The 2023 iteration showcases classic California purple genetics, with higher and more potent yields in around 10 weeks. Purple Lemonade Auto exudes sweet grape and citrus terps from dense, royal purple plants, and has creeper effects that begin euphoric before mellowing out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Lemonade Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
