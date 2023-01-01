Purple Paki Candy
write a review
Purple Paki Candy is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ohio Candy Clone and Pakistani Chitral Kush. The combination makes a sweet treat that puts out gorgeous, purple buds with a sugary candy flavor profile.
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple Paki Candy
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Paki Candy products near you
Similar to Purple Paki Candy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—