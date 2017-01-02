ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Pinecone
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Pinecone

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 14 reviews

Purple Pinecone

Purple Pinecone

Purple Pinecone by Sagarmatha Seeds is a dense indica known for its heavy effects and generous trichome production. Though its genetics remain unknown, this deep purple strain reeks of pine and earth, hinting at its indica parentage. The weighted effects lay into the body, offering a classic stony sensation that locks you to the couch. This powerful relaxation makes Purple Pinecone ideal for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, stress, and pain. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for thadnoll
Member since 2016
Absolutely the best sleep aid EVER! Beautiful, stony, happy high, followed by deep, restful sleep. Great dreams too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for iggymonster03
Member since 2016
Looks great as a lot but good and I think the name inspred me to get this 1 :-D
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Smokeybubble97
Member since 2018
Excellent strain good for sleeping or relaxing pretty strong and doesn't make me anxious like some other strains 4 1/2 to 5 stars for sure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mojoriley12
Member since 2016
Love it. Very sweet smell. Was having a very anxious day and this did the trick. Will be getting it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Paranoid0201
Member since 2019
Dense buds. Interesting flavor. Knockout high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Pinecone nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Pinecone nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple Pinecone

Products with Purple Pinecone

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Pinecone nearby.

Most popular in