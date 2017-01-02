Purple Pinecone by Sagarmatha Seeds is a dense indica known for its heavy effects and generous trichome production. Though its genetics remain unknown, this deep purple strain reeks of pine and earth, hinting at its indica parentage. The weighted effects lay into the body, offering a classic stony sensation that locks you to the couch. This powerful relaxation makes Purple Pinecone ideal for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, stress, and pain.
