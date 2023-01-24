Purple Poison
Purple Poison effects are mostly calming.
Purple Poison potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Poison is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Urkle and Tangerine Dream. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, relaxed, and hungry. Purple Poison has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Poison, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Poison strain effects
Purple Poison strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
