ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Prevention
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Purple Prevention
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Purple Prevention

Purple Prevention

From Robert Hursh of Northern California’s Prevention Gardens comes Purple Prevention. This sweet and fruity crowd-pleaser crosses Purple Mandarin, Romulan, Blueberry, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Buds grow strong and bulky with colors that range from bright green to purple, all of which blanket this indica-dominant hybrid in trichomes.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Purple Prevention nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Prevention nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
Purple Prevention

Products with Purple Prevention

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Prevention nearby.