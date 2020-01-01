From Robert Hursh of Northern California’s Prevention Gardens comes Purple Prevention. This sweet and fruity crowd-pleaser crosses Purple Mandarin, Romulan, Blueberry, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Buds grow strong and bulky with colors that range from bright green to purple, all of which blanket this indica-dominant hybrid in trichomes.
