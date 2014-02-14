Purple Princess is not the girl from your average fairy tale. Thought to be the daughter of Cinderella 99 and Ice Princess, this hybrid has a habit of creeping up on you. Fruity and skunky, Purple Princess produces a medium-level effect. While it won’t leave you stuck on the couch, you will feel medicated. Purple Princess is characterized by dense, small, purple buds and typically flowers around 5-6 weeks.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
79
DevyantByson
Sapphyy
ErosKing
damons02
ragezoul
Find Purple Princess nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Princess nearby.
Photos
Products with Purple Princess
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Princess nearby.