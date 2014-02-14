ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Princess
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Princess

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.1 79 reviews

Purple Princess

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 79 reviews

Purple Princess

Purple Princess is not the girl from your average fairy tale. Thought to be the daughter of Cinderella 99 and Ice Princess, this hybrid has a habit of creeping up on you. Fruity and skunky, Purple Princess produces a medium-level effect. While it won’t leave you stuck on the couch, you will feel medicated. Purple Princess is characterized by dense, small, purple buds and typically flowers around 5-6 weeks.

Effects

Show all

53 people reported 423 effects
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 47%
Happy 41%
Creative 33%
Stress 54%
Anxiety 41%
Insomnia 26%
Pain 24%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 13%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

79

Show all

Avatar for DevyantByson
Member since 2013
really nice head high, noticed a little cough so I broke it up and noticed that was a better idea. this girl has allot of branches tucked in her, not a terrible pain though because it's easier to decipher flower because of her dark purple color. the feeling i instantly have after smoking it is it m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
Definitely a creeper. The first 10 minutes or so your mildly high and enjoying it than BAM! Your straight retarded! Great smelling, looking, and tasting bud. For $10 a gram I was super pleased! I would say it's medicinally good for Stress and Depression!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for ErosKing
Member since 2013
Yep..It's a Creeper. For me it started in my head,and slowly crept down into my body. I felt really good for about an hour n half,then I started to feel it moving downward. After a another hour or so.. (I don't remember) I got really tired, and went to bed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for damons02
Member since 2014
I hit it real before playing basketball with my friends and it was the best high i ever experienced I zoned out the entire basketball game lol P.S my eyes were REALLY REALLY red!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ragezoul
Member since 2013
Great strain, smooth, very effective. you get a nice head high, then body. The best abut this is that you won't feel fucked up after the comedown
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Princess nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Princess nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Purple Princess

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Princess nearby.

Good reads

Show all

11 Arousing Strains to Help You Celebrate Valentine’s Day Right
11 Arousing Strains to Help You Celebrate Valentine’s Day Right