ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Roze
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Purple Roze
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Purple Roze

Purple Roze

A limited release from Ethos Genetics, Purple Roze crosses Purple Punch with Roze to create a terp-heavy purple cultivar. Consumers can expect a balanced high that leans toward the heavier side of things, while offering a delicious sweet and floral aroma that is unique and recognizable. With beautiful purple hues, tasty flavors, and a quality high, Purple Roze might start replacing your favorite summer wine as your lazy afternoon treat.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Purple Roze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Roze nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Rozé
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Punch
parent
Strain
Purple Roze

Products with Purple Roze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Roze nearby.

Most popular in