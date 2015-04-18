ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Sage
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Sage

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.6 11 reviews

Purple Sage

Purple Sage

Purple Sage is a hybrid strain that provides a mental lift typical of its sativa heritage while still treating pain with an indica punch. The plants are a cross between an unknown purple mix and some SAGE genetics. Purple Sage also boasts a unique sweet and spicy aroma.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for Crucian1
Member since 2013
First experience with this strain. Very impressed with this Indica that can give you an equal Sativa feeling while being a great pain reliever. 9.5 for me..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Outstanding stuff. Makes me happy, upbeat and with an outstanding , but not racy head high. A lot of body sensations and tingling as well. Great on pain also. A couple of vapes from my pen put my in an awesome place. I medicated with the blond flake from Farmacy PDX. A +.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Oh where has this gone in Portland? It is the perfect strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I bought an eighth of this bud for $50...kinda pricey if you ask me :/. Price aside, I was very intrigued by the appearance of the bud. The bud was almost completely purple. It almost looks as if somebody had put purple dye on it. The smell of the nugs were something new to me. It didn't ev...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappySleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
very nice chronic :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Sage nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Sage nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple Sage
User uploaded image of Purple Sage
User uploaded image of Purple Sage
User uploaded image of Purple Sage

Lineage

Strain parent
SAGE
parent
Strain
Purple Sage

Products with Purple Sage

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Sage nearby.