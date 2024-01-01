stock photo similar to Purple Slush
HybridTHC 28%CBD

Purple Slush

aka Purple Slushee, Purple Slushie

Purple Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sweet D Purple and Slushberry. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Purple Slush is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Slush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Slush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



