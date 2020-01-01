ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Stardawg
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Purple Stardawg
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

Write a review

Purple Stardawg

Purple Stardawg

Purple Stardawg is a phenotype of Stardawg—a cross of Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Thankfully, this pheno carries all the characteristics that have made Stardawg a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts: a dense coat of trichomes with some purple to add extra visual appeal. Purple Stardawg smells complex and pungent, like Sasquatch trying to start a fire with lighter fluid in a wet forest. Funk, diesel, earth, and pine create a perfume that entices the regular cannabis consumer but might be off-putting to someone who is unfamiliar. Purple Stardawg is potent and sativa-dominant, providing the relief you need to get through the day. Like many Chemdawg strains, some people report that it is a great companion for visuals like movies or video games. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

Find Purple Stardawg nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Stardawg nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Tres Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Chem 4
parent
Strain
Purple Stardawg

Products with Purple Stardawg

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Stardawg nearby.