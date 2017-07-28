ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
aka P. Swish

Purple Swish is an intensely fruity indica strain. It’s a cross of Purple Urkle and Rare Dankness #1, and expresses dark buds with deep purple hues. This strain’s deep relaxation is coupled with giggly euphoria that will glue you to the couch with a smile on your face. The grower recommends utilizing Purple Swish for migraines, ADD/ADHD, and stress. Purple Swish also has a snappy 50 to 60 day flowering time. 

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Purple Swish

