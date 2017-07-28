Purple Swish is an intensely fruity indica strain. It’s a cross of Purple Urkle and Rare Dankness #1, and expresses dark buds with deep purple hues. This strain’s deep relaxation is coupled with giggly euphoria that will glue you to the couch with a smile on your face. The grower recommends utilizing Purple Swish for migraines, ADD/ADHD, and stress. Purple Swish also has a snappy 50 to 60 day flowering time.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find Purple Swish nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Swish nearby.
Lineage
Products with Purple Swish
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Swish nearby.