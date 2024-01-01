stock photo similar to Quick One
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 13%CBD

Quick One

Quick One is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lowryder and an unknown strain. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Quick One is 13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, the average price of Quick One typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Quick One’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Quick One, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Quick One

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Quick One products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Quick One near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight