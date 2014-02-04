Lowryder is a hybrid strain that was inbred for nine generations by Joint Doctor Seeds to give it a dwarfed size. Growing no more than 16 inches tall, it's the cannabis equivalent of a bonsai for the discrete grower’s windowsill or balcony. Lowryder’s small size comes from a species of cannabis ruderalis crossed with Northern Lights #2 and then William’s Wonder. Consumers, be patient with this strain: its medicinal and cerebrally stimulating effects have a slow but powerful onset. A mild earthy aroma radiates from the small, conic buds which autoflower in a short 40 to 45 days. Lowryder is a stalwart plant that can survive in harsh, colder climates, making it a popular strain in northern regions like Finland and Canada.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
30
ivdemocracyvi
HashNGag
Deetom
POPUPBLOCKERON
corninmypoopies
Find Lowryder nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lowryder nearby.
Photos
Products with Lowryder
Hang tight. We're looking for Lowryder nearby.