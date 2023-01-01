Rambutan
Rambutan is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruit Slices and Maui Wowie. This strain is 85% sativa and 15% indica. Rambutan is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rambutan typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rambutan’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rambutan, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
