stock photo similar to Raspberry Boogie
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 29%CBD

Raspberry Boogie

Raspberry Boogie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Raspberry and Pink 2.0. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Raspberry Boogie is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mosca Seeds, the average price of Raspberry Boogie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Raspberry Boogie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Boogie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Raspberry Boogie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Raspberry Boogie products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Raspberry Boogie near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight