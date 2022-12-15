Pink 2.0
Pink 2.0 effects are mostly calming.
Pink 2.0 potency is higher THC than average.
Pink 2.0 is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Pink 2.0 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink 2.0
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pink 2.0 sensations
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink 2.0 products near you
Similar to Pink 2.0 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—