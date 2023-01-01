Raspberry Cookies
Raspberry Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Raspberry Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Raspberry Cookies has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Raspberry Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Raspberry Cookies
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Raspberry Cookies products near you
Similar to Raspberry Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—