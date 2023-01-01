stock photo similar to Razz Tazz
SativaTHC 18%CBD

Razz Tazz

Razz Tazz is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Raspberry and ZaZa. Razz Tazz is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Razz Tazz effects include euphoria, energy, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Razz Tazz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by AllBud, Razz Tazz features flavors like raspberry, lemon, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Razz Tazz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Razz Tazz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Razz Tazz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Razz Tazz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Razz Tazz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Razz Tazz strain reviews3

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight