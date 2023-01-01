Razz Tazz
Razz Tazz is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Raspberry and ZaZa. Razz Tazz is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Razz Tazz effects include euphoria, energy, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Razz Tazz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by AllBud, Razz Tazz features flavors like raspberry, lemon, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Razz Tazz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Razz Tazz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
