ZaZa
ZaZa effects are mostly calming.
ZaZa is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of ZaZa. If you've smoked this strain before, share your experience by leaving a review.
ZaZa sensations
ZaZa helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop ZaZa products near you
Similar to ZaZa near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—