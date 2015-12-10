ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 27 reviews

Red Dwarf

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Red Dwarf

Red Dwarf is a rarer strain of cannabis that is an autoflowering plant. This trait comes from its cannabis ruderalis genetics, which is a third variety of the plant that’s usually not bred due to its lower THC content. The wonders of selective breeding from Buddha Seeds have resulted in seeds that grow to adulthood in an incredibly short six weeks. This strain’s squat, small plants are easy to grow in smaller spaces, making it a popular choice for growers who want something simple and fast. Indica-dominant, Red Dwarf will eventually make you sleepy, but not without some relaxed euphoria first.

Effects

22 people reported 188 effects
Happy 54%
Relaxed 54%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 50%
Hungry 27%
Pain 63%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 31%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 50%
Dry eyes 36%
Dizzy 18%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

27

