HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Red Eye
Red Eye from Seed Junky delivers both in the bag and in the bong. This new cross of Permanent Marker and Lemon Cherry emits those mouth-watering earthy, musky Jealousy notes with a sweet and sour twist. Buds grow big and bright purple with green and orange accents. Expect total relaxation and some munchies inspiration. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Eye, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
