Red Lebanese
Red Lebanese is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Red Lebanese is 24.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Red Lebanese typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Red Lebanese’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Lebanese, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
