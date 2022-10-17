Return of the MAC
Return of the MAC effects are mostly energizing.
Return of the MAC is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Return of the MAC - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Return of the MAC sensations
Return of the MAC helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
